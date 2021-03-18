Gary LeVox's New Song on 3/19

GARY LEVOX, lead singer of the Country band RASCAL FLATTS, told BILLBOARD about how quarantine inspired new music ... a Contemporary Christian song.

LEVOX also told BILLBOARD that he learned in quarantine to be more mindful of his family, God, and his faith ... truly important things in life that he may have occasionally taken for granted. As he spreads out into the CCM community, LEVOX collaborated with MERCY ME and TAUREN WELLS, and hopes to do some songs with TASHA COBBS, CECE WINANS, TOBYMAC and NATALIE GRANT. LEVOX's new song, "The Distance," is out on FRIDAY, MARCH 19th via BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP.

The full story by MARCUS DOWLING is here.

