ADA Latin

The MIAMI-headquartered ADA LATIN, a division of WARNER MUSIC GROUP’S ADA WORLDWIDE, has secured global distribution deals with EDM veteran TOY SELECTAH’S WORLDWIDE RECORDS, L.A. indie label COSMICA RECORDS, CARLINHOS BROWN of CANDYALL MUSIC, EDUARDO CABRA of LA CASA DEL SOMBRERO, ROBERTO ANDRADE of NIÜ RECORDS, FERNANDO COSTA, HALLEY RECORDS, RAWAYANA (BROCCOLI RECORDS), KING RECORDS, FURACÃO 2000, MC LIVINHO, ADSO ALEJANDRO, A.C.O., and RAQUEL SOFIA.

ADA LATIN Managing Director JUAN PAZ said: “We’re proud and honored to count these phenomenal artists and labels – who are undoubtedly shaping the future of Latin and global indie-spirited music – as part of our ADA family. We’ve joined with many of the greatest creative talents in music, and being able to partner with these influential players in our first year of business is a credit to the vision and expertise of our highly respected powerhouse leadership team. It’s also a testament to ADA’s value offering within the independent distribution space and our strong commitment to the region and its incredible artistry. A big welcome to TOY, GIL, CARLINHOS, EDUARDO, ROBERTO, and all of our signees – and special thanks to our local DSP partners for their strong support in this short time. As I’ve said before, this is only the beginning.”

TOY SELECTAH said: “Working hand-in-hand with ADA, our entire community and team across our labels (WORLDWIDE, PENCA, HONEY, MELLOW) will be able to consolidate and maximize our performance while building our industry relationships and international reach. ADA's arrival in LATAM coincides with the second business stage of our company; our artists are showing exponential growth and we’re focused on global development. All of this is combined with the fact that the legendary history of the WARNER MUSIC labels has been an example and a reference for many years, during which we have been pushing the idea of seedbeds and stamps from LATIN AMERICA that can generate global impact.”

COSMICA RECORDS Founder/CEO GIL GASTELUM said: “In 2009, when I met JUAN PAZ at SXSW, I knew this guy was onto something super special, and all these years later, I know to trust his vision. Couple that with a fruitful relationship with RIGGS MORALES at ATLANTIC, who was instrumental in getting all of us together. They understand that we cannot be pigeonholed into just a nice neat Latin category. We come in all sights, sounds, colors, and languages. If it's good, we aim to make it great together. Being part of the WARNER lineage is a personal dream come true – their legacy is second to none, and my staff and I plan on respecting that and adding to it.”

ATLANTIC RECORDS SVP/Urban A&R RIGGS MORALES said: “COSMICA has been one of the most thoughtful and progressive labels in Latin music for some time now. This partnership with our ADA family brings us a step closer to merging the creative gap between Latin and English music. Truly excited at the possibilities.”

CANDYALL MUSIC CARLINHOS BROWN commented, “My label and I are very motivated with the arrival of ADA for the digital distribution of my catalog. I believe that such a rich body of work of more than 400 recordings needs this security; it needs this care. Not just the new music, but the catalog as a whole. I consider that my work is extremely safe and in good hands for a necessary diffusion of what I most like to do – serve others through music.”

LA CASA DEL SOMBRERO EDUARDO CABRA said: “I am thrilled with the launch of LA CASA DEL SOMBRERO, a project that has been in the works for quite a long time. I am also very grateful to ADA for getting onboard. It is a true team effort. The label’s focus is on new artistic projects, especially from the production side, and with the support of ADA, I am sure this dynamic music will have the reach it deserves. I am very excited to start 2021 with the beginning of CASA DEL SOMBRERO, alongside the ADA ‘corillo.’”

NIÜ RECORDS ROBERTO ANDRADE said: “The path to success is always more effective and entertaining with a great ally. I am proud to see NIÜ ENTERTAINMENT GROUP take its first steps together with ADA LATIN. This collaboration seeks to strengthen our expertise as a talent incubator. We celebrate our convergence with a clear purpose: an inescapable commitment to Latin music and a determination to support the development of new talent.”

WARNER MUSIC GROUP President/ Independent Music & Creator Services ELIAH SETON said: “On behalf of everyone at ADA, we’re so proud of JUAN PAZ and the entire team at ADA LATIN for their extraordinary success in just a few short months, during a pandemic no less. JUAN has assembled the best team in the business to champion independent artists and partners, amplify their voices, and realize their creative visions not just throughout the region, but around the world. This team has made ADA the home for the future of music across LATIN AMERICA.”

