Albero, Kapadia

DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA have appointed HD CAPITAL Head of Business Development LAURA ALBERO as CFO and THE PLAYERS' TRIBUBE Head of Global Content and Business Development BIMAL KAPADIA as COO. Both will report to SKIPPER, the new company's CEO.

“LAURA and BIMAL bring to MEADOWLARK a wealth of knowledge and a diversity of experiences that will provide a solid framework to help grow our business,” said SKIPPER.

"I'm excited to join MEADOWLARK’s leadership team and to begin to execute JOHN and DAN’s vision for the future of sports media,” said ALBERO, who served as Interim CFO of MALCOLM GLADWELL and JACOB WEISBERG's PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES at its launch; at HD CAPITAL, she worked for the family office of SNAP Chairman and former SONY ENTERTAINMENT CEO MICHAEL LYNTON.

“It’s a dream to be working with JOHN and DAN,” said KAPADIA, like LE BATARD and SKIPPER an alumnus of ESPN. “We’re going to develop tremendous content with some of the best creators around the world. As a business, we can focus on where content is going, not where it’s been; that’s an incredible advantage for our partners.”

« see more Net News