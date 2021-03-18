Day One Of Two

DON ANTHONY and GABE HOBBS' TALK SHOW BOOT CAMP 12 kicked off as a virtual convention TODAY (3/18) with HOBBS' annual review of talk radio trends -- showing an increase in share masking a massive decline in actual audience -- heading a series of panels and the presentation of the ANDREW ASHWOOD AWARD to CLARK HOWARD.

Ratings Review: Good News and Bad News

HOBBS' report of ratings for NIELSEN-subscribing PPM market stations (138 stations in 44 of the top 53 markets) among adults 25-54 and 35-64 from JANUARY 2011 through DECEMBER 2020 showed that among the 25-54 demographic, 83 News-Talk stations showed a ratings increase from 2019 to 2020 and 38 went down (only 3 of which were FM commercial stations), but the combined Average Quarter Hours Persons figure had 35 stations up and 91 down, and cume numbers had 28 stations up and 109 down, reflecting a substantial loss of actual audience. For the 35-64 demographic, the numbers were similar, as were the breakouts for commercial and noncommercial stations.

AQH shares for all News-Talk stations jumped in 2020 for both 25-54 and 35-64, with 25-54 numbers recovering to 2011's level (2.8) from a decade-long decline. HOBBS noted that shares spiked in MARCH and APRIL 2020 (the onset of the pandemic) and in NOVEMBER (election) but "what came in between was ugly." However, AQH Persons continued to decline rapidly, losing another 12% from 2019 to 2020,and cume's steep decline also continued wot 25-54 cume losing 43% in the last 10 years ("the single (numerical) reason we're having problems in this format... the underlying culprit in everything that's ailing our business in this format").

Comparing AQH share performance, AM stations went up a tick in 25-54 (1.4 in 2019 to 1.5 in 2020) but commercial FMs showed a larger increase (3.6 to 4.2) and noncommercial stations also rose (3.2 to 3.7). The format's combined share in 2020 recovered to 2011 levels as well, but AQH Persons and cumes for the format and for each type of station continued their precipitous decline.

WESTWOOD ONE's JIM BOHANNON introduced the event by noting that last year's conference in CINCINNATI may have been the last in-person radio event before the pandemic shut down large gatherings.

Today's remaining agenda:

11:30a (ET): KIPPER MCGEE interviews KIM KOMANDO and DOUG STEPHAN on "Taking Charge of Your Career"

12:30p: ASHWOOD AWARD presentation by last year's winner GREG MOCERI to this year's honoree CLARK HOWARD

1p: "News in the Age of Chaos," with ENTERCOM News KNX-A/LOS ANGELES Dir./News and Programming KEN CHARLES moderating a panel including COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS host GORDON DEAL, ENTERCOM News WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO Dir./News and Programming RON GLEASON, FOX NEWS RADIO host BRIAN KILMEADE, CBS NEWS correspondent STEVEN PORTNOY, CBS NEWS RADIO VP/GM CRAIG SWAGLER, and ENTERCOM News KCBS-A-KFRC-F/SAN FRANCISCO Dir./News and Programming JENNIFER SEELIG

2p: AMPLIFI MEDIA's STEVE GOLDSTEIN and iHEARTRADIO host BEN FERGUSON discuss podcasting

3:30p: ROY FIRESTONE on interviewing and storytelling

4:30p: MIKE MCVAY moderates a "Titans of Talk" panel with syndicated hosts ARMSTRONG & GETTY, COX MEDIA GROUP Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE)/TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG's MIKE CALTA, iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES' TIM CONWAY JR., syndicated "BOB & TOM SHOW" host TOM GRISWOLD, and WESTWOOD ONE host CHRIS PLANTE

The sessions continue on FRIDAY with panels, the annual NUVOODOO special talk content study, and a closing tribute to the late RUSH LIMBAUGH.

« see more Net News