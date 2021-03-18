Dan Baughman Celebrates 20 Years

RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WCVO (UPLIFTING & ENCOURAGING 104.9 THE RIVER)/COLUMBUS, OH celebrates twenty years with DAN BAUGHMAN as President/CEO. Twenty years ago BAUGHMAN was living comfortably in a corporate job that provided security and stability, but GOD had other plans. At the time WCVO moved from preaching and teaching with multiple genres of music to a very focused music station that was relevant. BAUGHMAN hired one of the best engineers in the business and said, “I want to sound as good or better than anyone in our market." The rest is history, however that history is still being written. THE RIVER now consists of four radio stations in and around CENTRAL OHIO: WCVO (104.9)/COLUMBUS, WFCO (90.9)/LANCASTER, WZNP (89.3)/NEWARK, and WZCP (89.3)/CHILLICOTHE.

