Early Podcast Upfront

The INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU's 2021 PODCAST UPFRONT is moving from the FALL to MAY 11-13 this year, now directly following the IAB's NEWFRONTS digital upfront.

The move was announced along with the IAB's disclosure of the presenters at the NEWFRONTS on MAY 3-6, including first-time presenters A+E NETWORKS, AMAZON, ENTERCOM, ESTRELLA MEDIA, PENSKE MEDIA, and VIZIO and insights from first-time participants CHANNEL FACTORY, OPENAP, ORACLE ADVERTISING, SPECTRUM REACH, and TEGNA.

« see more Net News