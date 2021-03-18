Bennett, Eating Crabs (Photo: WQXR/James Bennett II)

NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO Classical WQXR-News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK Staff Writer JAMES BENNETT II is joining WBGH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH (GBH 89.7)/BOSTON's GBH NEWS as part of an expansion of the station's local arts coverage, producing digital content about local music, arts and culture and adding on-air appearances on GBH MUSIC’s classical and jazz services. BENNETT will join GBH remotely on APRIL 5th and will relocate to BOSTON after LABOR DAY. GBH operates Classical WCRB and the JAZZ 24/7 online channel and airs Jazz programming late nights on weekends.

“We recognize the importance of arts and culture to the local community, with leading arts organizations breaking new ground on a regular basis.” said GM/News PAM JOHNSTON. “JAMES is an inventive and accomplished writer with deep knowledge in the arts. As part of the GBH NEWS team he will further strengthen our robust cultural coverage.”

“BENNETT’s ability to connect with music lovers through storytelling will be a tremendous asset as GBH MUSIC reaches new classical and jazz audiences,” said GBH MUSIC GM ANTHONY RUDEL. “His contributions to our music, pop culture and lifestyle coverage will deepen our local commitment to the arts and his fresh ideas and angles will inspire all of us.”

