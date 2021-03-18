Town Hall

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON's next town hall broadcast will be a review of "A Year With COVID."

The broadcast, on MARCH 25th at 7p (ET), will be hosted by ERIC SCOTT and will feature a panel including RWJBARNABAS HEALTH Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. SUSAN BORUCHOFF; NEW JERSEY BUSINESS & INDUSTRY ASSCIATION Pres./CEO MICHELE SIEKERKA; and NEW JERSEY SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS ASSOIATION Exec. Dir. RICHARD BOZZA.

“One-million residents are fully vaccinated and NEW JERSEY appears to be on a pace to fully reopen this summer,” said SCOTT. “This program will look at the lessons we learned over the last year, and what must still be done to return to some sense of normalcy.”

