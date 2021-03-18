Scott

The WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT MONTH celebration continues at ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO as morning host KATE SCOTT joins an all-female broadcast of the GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS’ game against the CHICAGO BULLS on MONDAY (3/29).

SCOTT will handle play-by-play with MARY MURPHY doing color commentary. NBC SPORTS BAY AREA’s KERITH BURKE will host pre and postgame on 95.7 THE GAME.

SCOTT commented, "I can't thank the WARRIORS and 95.7 THE GAME enough for this incredible opportunity. As a play-by-play announcer, you dream of getting the chance to cover the teams you grew up cheering for, but more often than not those dreams never realize. So, as a lifelong WARRIORS fan, to be given the opportunity to call BULLS vs. WARRIORS and get to share this special night with two talented women who I'm lucky to call dear friends...it’s unimaginable."

95.7 THE GAME Brand Mgr. MATT NAHIGIAN added, "I am excited for KATE [SCOTT] to have the opportunity to highlight her amazing talents. She is a true professional and a shining example of breaking barriers in an industry that is male dominated. The KGMZ team is proud to have her as one of our leaders, and we look forward to celebrating her achievements now and to come."

