STONEY CREEK RECORDS recording artist JIMMIE ALLEN has renewed his worldwide publishing agreement with NASHVILLE-based ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP (EMG). ALLEN's chart-topping singles include his debut, “Best Shot,” as well as his follow-up, “Make Me Want To,” which he co-wrote with EMG’s PAUL SIKES as well as JENNIFER DENMARK.

ALLEN has recently been in writing sessions with artists including R&B singer, songwriter, and producer BABYFACE, Latin Hip-Hop star PITBULL, and rocker ROB THOMAS, among others.

“We couldn’t be happier to renew our deal with JIMMIE,” said ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP Pres. MICHAEL MARTIN. “His growth as a writer and artist has been inspiring to watch and we're proud to have been a part of it. He truly embodies the evolution of modern Country music songwriting. We’re so excited to be on this journey with him."

“MICHAEL, [SVP] MARK [AHLBERG], [Sr. Creative Dir.] JOSH [SAXE] and the ENDURANCE team have become like family," said ALLEN. "They’re super supportive of my creative vision, they take the time to check on me and see how I’m doing as a person outside of music, and that really means a lot to me. Re-signing with them was a no brainer for me. ENDURANCE is a home I’m thankful to have. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with these amazing people as I create new music."

