Royals Affiliate In Omaha

NRG MEDIA Sports KOZN-A (1620 THE ZONE) and Sports KZOT-A (1180 THE ZONE 2)/OMAHA will continue to be on the KANSAS CITY ROYALS radio network under a new two-year contract extension. The ROYALS, who have had their Triple-A affiliate in OMAHA (now the STORM CHASERS) since their 1969 debut, have aired on NRG MEDIA in OMAHA since 2014.



GM MARK SHECTERLE said, “We are extremely excited to continue to be the KANSAS CITY ROYALS broadcast home in OMAHA. The ROYALS have been a great partner and we look forward to another two years of carrying the ROYALS games.”

“The KANSAS CITY ROYALS and OMAHA have been synonymous since we started play in 1969, while having our Triple-A affiliate stationed in OMAHA,” said ROYALS VP/Communications and Broadcasting MIKE SWANSON. “We are thrilled to announce this extension with NRG MEDIA as they have been great partners with the ROYALS RADIO NETWORK. OMAHA has played vital role in the success of our franchise, with so many of our players coming through there on the way to the Majors. OMAHA is a very important market for us to reach our fans in NEBRASKA and we look forward to the continuation of our relationship.”

