-
Jason Mraz To Headline Next KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM)/Southern California Drive In Concert
March 18, 2021 at 12:10 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM)/LOS ANGELES-MISSION VIEJO has announced that JASON MRAZ will headline the next 88FIVE LIVE AT DRIVE-IN OC at the CITY NATIONAL GROVE OF ANAHEIM, CA. He will perform two nights -- FRIDAY, APRIL 23rd and SATURDAY, APRIL 24th.
Billed as JASON MRAZ: LOOK FOR THE GOOD LIVE, it marks MRAZ's first show with his full reggae band since the release of Look For The Good, his latest album that captures his career-long love for reggae music.
The shows are part of the 88FIVE LIVE AT DRIVE-IN OC concert series and are being produced as a partnership with NEDERLANDER CONCERTS.