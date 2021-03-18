A Touch Of Reggae

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM)/LOS ANGELES-MISSION VIEJO has announced that JASON MRAZ will headline the next 88FIVE LIVE AT DRIVE-IN OC at the CITY NATIONAL GROVE OF ANAHEIM, CA. He will perform two nights -- FRIDAY, APRIL 23rd and SATURDAY, APRIL 24th.

Billed as JASON MRAZ: LOOK FOR THE GOOD LIVE, it marks MRAZ's first show with his full reggae band since the release of Look For The Good, his latest album that captures his career-long love for reggae music.



The shows are part of the 88FIVE LIVE AT DRIVE-IN OC concert series and are being produced as a partnership with NEDERLANDER CONCERTS.

