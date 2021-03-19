Forming Partnership For Thousands Of Independent Artists

Music streaming and discovery platform AUDIOMACK and DISTROKID, a distributor of independent music, announced THURSDAY (3/18) they have secured a partnership, paving the way for more than 2 million artists to establish a presence and earn money on the influential platform.



This is the first time AUDIOMACK has formed an integrated partnership with a direct-to-artist music distributor like DISTROKID.

A joint statement says, "It is estimated that more than one-third of all new music in the world is distributed by DISTROKID, which ingests and processes more than 35,000 new tracks every day. The company passes 100% of all royalty earnings through to its artist and label clients. The new integration makes it possible for DISTROKID members to connect to their AUDIOMACK account and have their music distributed directly to their artist profile on AUDIOMACK with just a click of a button."

AUDIOMACK CMO and Co-Founder DAVID PONTE said, “At AUDIOMACK we have built a reputation as an ally to emerging music creators and superstars alike. DISTROKID releases an enormous amount of new music from emerging artists, so we’re thrilled to be able to work with them to make it easier than ever for artists to be on AUDIOMACK and utilize powerful free tools like our creator dashboard. With this deal, we are giving even more artists the chance to be successful and discover devoted new fans on AUDIOMACK.”

DISTROKID founder PHILIP KAPLAN added, “AUDIOMACK has become an influential platform for artists and music creators all over the world. We're excited to make it super easy for the millions of artists who rely on DISTROKID to seamlessly connect with AUDIOMACK in a powerful & convenient way."

