Thursday April 8th 8p (ET)

GLAAD announced TODAY (3/18) that KATY PERRY and SAM SMITH will be among special guests appearing at this year's virtual awards ceremony. set for THURSDAY, APRIL 8th.

For the event, GLAAD is partnering with GOOGLE to premiere the ceremony on GLAAD's YOUTUBE channel at 8p (ET). Following the premiere, the ceremony will be streamed on HULU starting the same day at 10p (ET),and will remain on the platform through the end of JUNE.

Other stars set to appear are JOJO SIWA, BOB THE DRAG QUEEN, SHANGELA, EUREKA O'HARA, STERLING K. BROWN, LAVERNE COX, CLEA DUVALL, DAN LEVY and JIM PARSONS.

Actress NIECY NASH will serve as the event's host, following her coming out in 2020.

NASH said, "I am so thrilled to be hosting this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, honoring the LGBTQ stories and images that change the world by growing acceptance and understanding."

The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the intersectional LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives. They also fund GLAAD's work to amplify stories from the LGBTQ community that build support for accelerating acceptance.

