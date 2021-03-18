New Limited Edition Ice Cream Flavor On The Way (Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

JENI'S SPLENDID ICE CREAMS revealed THURSDAY (3/18) that it is collaborating with Country music icon DOLLY PARTON to make a limited edition flavor in her honor.

According to BILLBOARD, while the specific flavor and release date of the limited edition pint have not yet been revealed, sales from the collaboration will benefit the Queen of Country's IMAGINATION LIBRARY, her charitable organization which provides free books to children all over the world from birth until their first year of school.

Fans of both JENI'S and the Grammy-winning artist can sign up to be notified when the flavor is released. Click here to sign up.

« see more Net News