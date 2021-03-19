RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK weekend oldies show host TONY ORLANDO is, of course, better known as a singer and entertainer than a radio host, and he is releasing an album of re-recorded versions of several of his hits plus a new single.

"TIMELESS: THE BIG HITS" is being released by TIME LIFE TODAY (3/19) and will be featured on ORLANDO's show on this week's "SATURDAY NIGHTS WITH TONY ORLANDO" show. The album includes the new song "AMERICA Is My Hometown."

“After six decades of music and entertainment, to still be relevant is so humbling,” said ORLANDO, who is also planning a BROADWAY musical based on his life.

“TONY ORLANDO is a true icon, one who is beloved across generations, has succeeded in every facet of entertainment and holds a permanent spot in American history,” said TIME LIFE SVP/Live Entertainment MIKE JASON. “TIME LIFE is honored to work with TONY on this album, sharing his past, present and future with fans around the world.”

“The response to TONY’s radio show from listeners has been tremendous,” said WABC SVP/Programming DAVE LABROZZI. “TONY is the consummate entertainer and his Saturday night radio program on WABC delivers the music his fans love. He connects with his audience in a very special way, with great stories and interviews with iconic and legendary recording artists and celebrities. We’re excited to be the first station to play the bonus track, 'AMERICA Is My Hometown.'"

