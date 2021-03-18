Pride

The TEXAS RANGERS BASEBALL FOUNDATION is honoring the late Country legend CHARLEY PRIDE with the creation of the CHARLEY PRIDE FELLOWHSIP PROGRAM. The program, which was announced TODAY (3/18) on what would have been PRIDE's 87th birthday, will offer five college juniors and seniors each year a 10-week internship opportunity with the team’s front office.

PRIDE's wife, ROZENE PRIDE, as well as longtime friends and fellow Country music stars GARTH BROOKS, LARRY GATLIN and NEAL McCOY made the announcement. Prominent DALLAS businessman ROLAND PARRISH also helped share the news, as well as revealing that he is a partner in the program.

PRIDE had a strong connection to the TEXAS RANGERS for more than 50 years, and the details of the CHARLEY PRIDE FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM were in the final stages of approval when he passed away in DECEMBER 2020 (NET NEWS 12/12/20).

