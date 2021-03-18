Hosted By Nick Hoffman

APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY will premiere its new show, "I Miss ... 90s Country Radio with NICK HOFFMAN," on FRIDAY, MARCH 19th at 8p (CT). On the FRIDAY, bi-weekly show, HOFFMAN will guide listeners through one of the most genre bending times in Country music, the '90s. The first episode will feature commentary from DEANA CARTER, TRACE ADKINS, producer SCOTT HENDRICKS and more. Listen here. The show marks the second HOFFMAN is now hosting on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY, as he recently took over the "Back Porch Country Radio" show (NET NEWS 3/12).

"I grew up in the '90s," said HOFFMAN. "I’m a fiddle player and a singer. So, needless to say, '90s Country music is my jam! It’s the soundtrack of my life, and the soundtrack of so many other people’s lives. Creating this show gave me the opportunity to relive my favorite songs, discover ones that I had almost forgotten about, and learn about the stories behind them. Hopefully, it’ll do the same for people who listen. If you love '90s Country, this will be a ton of fun. And, if you’re too young to know much '90s Country music, then you’re gonna discover some awesome stuff. I’m so excited about this!”

« see more Net News