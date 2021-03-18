Luke And Kaylee (Photo: Alexandra Rae Taber - A.R.T. Photography)

BLACK SHEEP LABEL GROUP has signed husband and wife duo LUKE AND KAYLEE. They will release their debut single, "I Don't Wanna Wake Up," this month, and are currently working on a full-length project set to release later this year.

“We felt something very special when we first heard LUKE AND KAYLEE," said BLACK SHEEP LABEL GROUP CEO & GM SUSAN HOBBS. "We are excited to help them share their music with a larger audience through our relationship with COPPERLINE and THE ORCHARD."

"I'm so very proud of LUKE AND KAYLEE for joining the BLACK SHEEP RECORDS team," said COPPERLINE EVP DEWAYNE BROWN. "I noticed their ability to write and perform amazingly well together dating back to their BELMONT [UNIVERSITY, where the couple met] days, and when she interned for me at SONY/RED. It's always pleasant to see these students grow up to become a force in the NASHVILLE music community."

BLACK SHEEP's roster of artists also includes former NBC-TV's "The Voice” contestant MICHAEL AUSTIN, and MATT KOERNER.

