Lizzo, Tame Impala & Tyler, The Creator To Headline Outside Lands (Atlantic Records/Shutterstock.com)

SAN FRANCISCO's OUTSIDE LANDS Festival announced THURSDAY (3/18) LIZZO, TAME IMPALA and TYLER, THE CREATOR will headline this years event.

The festival, which typically takes place in AUGUST at GOLDEN GATE PARK, will be moved to HALLOWEEN Weekend, OCTOBER 29th - 31st this year.

Other artists scheduled to perform are THE STROKES, VAMPIRE WEEKEND, J BALVIN, RÜFÜS DU SOL, KEHLANI, and YOUNG THUG. Just added are GLASS ANIMALS, LORD HURON, FLO MILLI, KAYTRANADA, SAN FRANCISCO’s own 24KGOLDN, BRITTANY HOWARD, ZHU, NELLY, BURNA BOY, ANGEL OLSEN, EARTHGANG, SHARON VAN ETTEN, and more.

ALLEN SCOTT, president of concerts & festivals at ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT said, “We have been eagerly anticipating our return to GOLDEN GATE PARK for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic HALLOWEEN edition of OUTSIDE LANDS. The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”

OUTSIDE LANDS producers are working closely with local and state officials to determine this year’s safety and security measures. Those who held on to 2020 passes will see their tickets honored for the 2021 dates. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds may be requested until APRIL 17th.

Tickets are on sale now.

