BIA Advisory Services Unveils Its Own Podcast
March 19, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Media statistical analysis firm BIA ADVISORY SERVICES is jumping into podcasting with its own show, "LEADING LOCAL INSIGHTS," a weekly look at the local media marketplace targeted towards media professionals, with members of the company's advisory team offering their views.
The show, posting TUESDAYS, will debut with a look at the OTT streaming television market featuring BIA Managing Dir. RICK DUCEY.