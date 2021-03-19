LIVEXLIVE's annual global streaming music festival MUSIC LIVES 2021 returns MARCH 26-27. The event will feature over 100 artists and over 50 hours of non-stop music. Artists include JOHN MAYER, WIZ KHALIFA, PITBULL, LIL TJAY, NELLY, DAVIDO, PRETTYMUCH, YBN NAHMIR, and first round winners from SELF MADE, a global online artists' discovery show.

LIVEXLIVE Pres. DERMOT MCCORMACK commented, "We are truly excited to be bringing back MUSIC LIVES, a unique and record setting global music event that will incorporate the discovery of new artists along with fan favorites for an extraordinary two day lineup of music, behind the scenes access, and most importantly... FUN."

LIVEXLIVE's MUSIC LIVES 2021 benefits MUSICARES®.

« see more Net News