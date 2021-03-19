Pollstar Presents Production Live!

ROADIES OF COLOR UNITED INTERNATIONAL conceived to help promote a more diverse and inclusive live entertainment production industry, will launch a day of production-centric programming for PRODUCTION LIVE! 2021, set for JUNE 15th at the BEVERLY HILTON in LOS ANGELES.

PRODUCTION LIVE! begins three days that will be the epicenter for the return of the post-pandemic live entertainment industry, including the 32nd POLLSTAR LIVE! (JUNE 16th-17th) conference.

ROADIES OF COLOR UNITED co-founders, production manager/tour manager BILL REEVES, production stage manager LANCE “K.C.” JACKSON, and TOUR FORENSICS’ DAVE “5-1” NORMAN will be joined by UILMA SOUND PRODUCTIONS LTD's REBEKAH FOSTER and TF TOURS' TINA FARRIS to explore "ROADIES OF COLOR/ Inclusivity On The Road And At The Show," a candid discussion on the critical issue of a lack of diversity in live entertainment.

OVG MEDIA & CONFERENCES President RAY WADDELL commented, “In an industry motivated to be more inclusive, ROADIES OF COLOR has become an essential platform for support, advocacy, and enlightenment. While touring grapples with myriad issues to get up and running, none loom more important than our responsibility to do the right thing and create a fair, equitable, and diverse live entertainment industry.”

The ROADIES OF COLOR session will launch a day of programming specifically geared toward the challenges and opportunities facing live entertainment production professionals as the industry prepares to return for what many believe will be the busiest era in the history of touring.

Sessions include “What I Did On My Summer Vacation: How The Production Biz Stood Tall In The Pandemic,” “Day Of Show: What Can We Expect?,” “Beyond Concerts: The New Production Paradigm,” and “The Next Gig: Navigating The Employment Landscape For Touring Pros,” in addition to keynotes, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities.



Among those already confirmed to participate are BANDIT LITES founder/industry advocate MICHAEL STRICKLAND, INSIGHT MANAGEMENT/MUSICALLY FED's MARIA BRUNNER, GALLAGHER STAGING's JOEY GALLAGHER, ICM Head Of Business Affairs KELLY WEISS, and PRODUCTION LIVE! gurus STUART ROSS, CHARLIE HERNANDEZ and JAKE BERRY., who once again played an integral role in putting PRODUCTION LIVE! together.

