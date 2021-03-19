Standing Up To Racism

THE BLUES FOUNDATION has rescinded KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD's 2021 BLUES MUSIC AWARDS (BMA) nomination for BEST BLUES/ROCK ARTIST. The BMAs will be presented virtually on SUNDAY, JUNE 6th. The decision to rescind the nomination is in keeping with the FOUNDATION’s previous statement AGAINST RACISM, which they released this week, asserting. “THE BLUES FOUNDATION unequivocally condemns all forms and expressions of racism, including all symbols associated with white supremacy and the degradation of people of color. We will hold ourselves as well as all Blues musicians, fans, organizations, and members of the music industry accountable for racist actions and encourage concrete commitments to acknowledge and redress the resulting pain.”

The decision to rescind the nomination was based upon continuing revelations of representations of the CONFEDERATE flag on SHEPHERD’s “GENERAL LEE” car, guitars and elsewhere. THE BLUES FOUNDATION has also asked KEN SHEPHERD, KENNY WAYNE's father, to step down as a member of its BOARD OF DIRECTORS. THE BLUES FOUNDATION states that it is resolute in its commitment to purposefully address racism and contribute to a more equitable Blues community.

« see more Net News