Oh The Stories They Will Share!

Register now for the virtual ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, APRIL 21 & 22, available through the NUVOODOO CLOUD PLATFORM as a live stream or on-demand across two devices of your choice for registered users. The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT agenda will roll out later this week! Look at who is already set to speak!

We will debut the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT AGENDA on MONDAY!

For just $150 (only $100 if you are out of work, and free to paying WWRS 2020 registrants) you get full access to two days of cutting edge information across 15+ sessions. You'll have the ability to network and interact with and learn from thought leaders and experts across the audio spectrum, radio, streaming, podcasting about how to create your own personal recovery during this COVID-19 pandemic. The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT will add new and creative ideas to your growing arsenal of tools and contacts.

“Why It Was Good To Get Let Go”

Positive things do happen when “one door closes.” "Why It Was Good To Get Let Go!"

That’s the topic of the upcoming ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT session “Why It Was Good To Get Let Go”, hosted by top ten talent coach STEVE REYNOLDS from THE REYNOLDS GROUP along with former radio GM, now-Life Coach STEVE OSHIN.

When you lose your job, life becomes different – sometimes what mattered then, no longer is as important now. We’d like to know what good actually came from losing your job.

Why do some people who get released from a job struggle to find work, while others land quickly and ultimately grow from the experience? What happened during your unemployment that helped you create a fresh future? What did you learn about yourself and life that makes you an even better person? What new experiences did you have that make you an even greater talent? We want to elevate your story and offer exposure to decision makers during the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, APRIL 21 & 22.

If you are out of work, or fearful of the next RIF, we’ll inspire and motivate you to see times like these as potentially transformative, allowing yourself to turn corners of growth you can’t conceive exist. Share your story and email it to Top Ten Talent Coach THE REYNOLDS GROUP’s STEVE REYNOLDS.

How Do I Register For The All Access Audio Summit?

Registration for the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is easy

ALL ACCESS is working hard to bring you the most exciting and interactive virtual experience possible. Your input is critical!

We want to know who you want to see speak and what kinds of subject matter/content are relevant to you at this point in time?

To give you a taste of what we already have set, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is proud to announce that the following speakers are set to appear:

Send your questions for BOB PITTMAN to AllAccessAudioSummit@AllAccess.com

Look for more exciting announcements as we take your speaker and content suggestions as we begin putting together an innovative and worthwhile two-day virtual event to plug you into what's going on in audio -- radio, streaming, podcasting -- at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, APRIL 21-22.

For more information email us here -- AllAccessAudioSummit@AllAccess.com

