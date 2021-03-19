John Oates

JOHN OATES, noted partner of DARYL HALL, has teamed up with yet another giant, this one the viral sax-playing BIGFOOT himself, SAXSQUATCH, to transform the original duo's chart-topping "Maneater" into an electro classic, with club-inspired grooves and dance-floor bass.

Out on the MONSTERCAT label, the remake comes with a visual journey into each artist’s stomping grounds, from ADDICTION SOUND STUDIOS in NASHVILLE, where OATES lays down tracks, to the depths of the bountiful forest. With the psychedelic animations in the video, JOHN and SAXSQUATCH make quite an odd, but charming, couple..

OATES commented, “I've had a lot of otherworldly experiences in my career but none as mystical and magical as this collab with the amazing, soulful SAXSQUATCH. He brings the funk out of the forest and puts a smile on the face of the world. Meeting him in the woods to shoot the video was a life-changing moment. As soon as we began recording, I knew we had something special. The mark of a good song is that it can be reimagined in lots of ways and this is without a doubt the coolest version I've ever heard.”

SAXSQUATCH added, “I like music that gets people's big feet tapping along. It's been a tough year for everyone. We could all use music and stories that help us dance and feel less alone. I know a lot about feeling alone.”

JOHN OATES will also host OATES SONG FEST 7908 tomorrow (SATURDAY, MARCH 20th), a charity livestream benefitting FEEDING AMERICA. Alongside his co-host SAXSQUATCH and bandmate DARYL HALL, a slew of pop and rock icons will perform including DAVE GROHL, BOB WEIR, SAMMY HAGAR, SARA BAREILLES, GAVIN DeGRAW, JEWEL and others. Tune in here.

SAXSQUATCH is one of the biggest live streaming musicians in the U.S., with 300k weekly views, and FACEBOOK's #1 recurring music show, 'Live From The Woods'. His blend of saxophone, electronic music, and BIGFOOT folklore has catapulted him to viral fame, earning 1.5 million followers and recognition from instrumentalists around the world.

JOHN OATES is one-half of the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME duo, the most successful in rock history. ’

