Mrs. Cody Is Teacher Of The Week

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/5EATTLE surprised CHERRY CREST ELEMENTARY kindergarten teacher MRS. NANCY CODY during her virtual classroom time with the news she was being honored as the STAR 101.5 TEACHER OF THE WEEK. MRS. CODY was nominated by ALISSA GRIEVES, the mom of TOMMY, a student in her class.

MRS. CODY received a $101.50 check from STAR 101.5 and the WASHINGTON STATE POTATO COMMISSION. Each student also received prizes.

Link to the virtual classroom visit here:

« see more Net News