Last night (3/18) ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP invited programmers from around the country to a Happy Hour Zoom Event with AUSTRALIAN singer/songwriter TONI WATSON, whom we all know as TONES AND I.

The singer, who released an EP, "The Kids Are Coming," in 2019 and scored a worldwide smash with the song "Dance Monkey" in 2020, told the at-capacity audience how she had been planning to tour through the year but, you know ... COVID. So, she explained, she instead used the opportunity to work on her proper debut album.

It might have been Happy Hour here in the states, but in AUSTRALIA, it was 9a the next morning! TONES AND I performed two songs from her home studio, "Lonely," a new composition which she'd only just finished recording, and "Fly Away," the album's first single, which has just been launched at Top 40 and Hot AC radio.

ALL ACCESS sends a special THANK YOU to the entire EMG team and TONES AND I for the fun night of entertainment.

In other TONES AND I news: earlier in the week, ROLLING STONE AUSTRALIA presented the singer with her very own ROLLING STONE diamond ring! Made of 18k white gold, it features 241 round black diamonds, totaling approximately 1 carat. The magazine will award one to every person featured on the cover of ROLLING STONE AUSTRALIA. TONES AND I graced the MAY 2020 cover and she became the very first recipient of the sparkly swag!

Read more and see a pic of the ring here.

