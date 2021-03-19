New Offering

BECAUSE MUSIC, home of acts such as CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS, MAJOR LAZER, JUSTICE, METRONOMY and SHYGIRL, has entered a partnership with DAVID and STEPHEN DEWAELE – AKA SOULWAX/2MANYDJS – to create a new joint venture for the next phase of their label DEEWEE.

BECAUSE will provide marketing and promotional support.

The joint venture will cover all future releases and first out is "Foundations," a 27-track compilation album featuring three new songs.

