Talk 'Justice' With Bieber

iHEARTMEDIA is presenting the iHEARTRADIO ALBUM RELEASE PARTY WITH JUSTIN BIEBER. WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK and syndicated morning man ELVIS DURAN will host the event with interviews, fan questions and songs from BIEBER's new album "Justice".

The event will be available via video stream on LIVEXLIVE and via radio on iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40, Hot AC and Top 40/Rhythmic stations on MARCH 25 at 7p local time. The event will also be available on iHEART's TODAY’S MIX and HIT NATION digital stations at 4p (EDT)/7p (PDT).

