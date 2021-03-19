Day Two

The second and final day of DON ANTHONY and GABE HOBBS' virtual TALK SHOW BOOT CAMP 12 includes panels of talk radio programmers and talent, plus NUVOODOO's annual survey of talk radio listeners (and professionals) and a tribute to the late RUSH LIMBAUGH.

Not On The Same Page

NUVOODOO's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS presented their ratings prospects study combined with a custom study of talk radio listener likely-PPM panelists conducted for TSBC, and one conclusion was that working from home "is here to stay" and so is listening to radio via smart speakers, both increasing in and before the pandemic; GILBERT stressed the importance of total line reporting for stations to get credit for all of its streams and signals. A more concerning development was the disconnect between talk radio professionals and their listeners on topics, with likely PPM talk radio listeners much more interested in several topics, from the economy and lower taxes to celebrities and medical costs, than the professionals assume they are. "Some topics work for everyone," GILBERT noted, pointing to results that showed listeners identifying as liberals, conservatives, and moderates all equally interested in several topics ("there are other things to talk about," GILBERT said, recalling a RANDY MICHAELS project to develop talk radio to appeal to female listeners that she said was "compelling").

Replacing Rush And Other Issues

Opening a panel of programmers and executives on "what's next" for talk radio, HOBBS wasted no time asking PREMIERE NETWORKS' JULIE TALBOTT about the plan to replace the late RUSH LIMBAUGH, and she replied, "He's irreplaceable... listeners don't want another host right now. They want the comfort of RUSH's voice." She said that the current strategy of guest hosts with clips of RUSH will continue "for the foreseeable future." SOUND MIND LA's KRAIG KITCHIN said that whoever takes RUSH's slot will have a difficult time because of the inevitable comparisons; he agreed with TALBOTT that the present strategy is correct, but added that the new voices will gradually occupy more time and "the free market in radio will take place," pointing to how PAUL HARVEY and HOWARD STERN were not replaced and the market fragmented, and how GEORGE NOORY ultimately developed into a success while avoiding being "the new ART BELL."

FRIDAY's remaining agenda:

12:30p: BERTOLUCCI interviews PREMIERE's BUCK SEXTON

1:45p: A panel of music hosts who have crossed over to radio, with consultant DAVID G. HALL hosting RADIO AMERICA and BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX's CHAD BENSON, COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA's ERIC VON HAESSLER, COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE's MARK KAYE, syndicated "MARKLEY, VAN CAMP AND ROBBINS" co-hosts JAMIE MARKLEY and SCOTT ROBBINS, and syndicated host TODD SCHNITT.

3:30p: Tribute to RUSH LIMBAUGH

