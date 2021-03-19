Dimig

EPIC RECORDS has upped SCOTT DIMIG to SVP/Promotion. He'll be specializing in Top 40 and Dance radio. EPIC EVP & GM RICK SACKHEIM made the announcement.

DIMIG will continue to handle Top 40 and Dance radio campaigns and strategy for EPIC's roster including TRAVIS SCOTT, CAMILA CABELLO, DJ KHALED, BLACK EYED PEAS, AJ MITCHELL, ZARA LARSSON, and many more.

SACKHEIM commented, "SCOTT’s passion and drive is infectious to everyone who comes in contact with him! SCOTT has played a significant role in breaking a number hit songs that drive pop culture for EPIC RECORDS. In our ever-changing landscape, SCOTT is at the forefront of the industry."

DIMIG added, "I have bled EPIC RECORDS for over a decade-and-a half having been blessed to always call this place my home. I could not be more ecstatic and honored to continue my journey and grow in this new role. The team that SYLVIA RHONE and RICK SACKHEIM have built is truly second-to-none. I want to thank SYLVIA and RICK for believing in me from day one. Their leadership has taught me so much and helped me to become a better executive in every way possible. The vision they have for EPIC RECORDS is infectious and remains one step above the rest!"

DIMIG, based in NEW YORK, has been with SONY MUSIC for 17 years, rising from college intern in 2003 to assistant and to National Dir./Top 40 & Dance Promotion in 2013. In 2016, DIMIG was promoted to VP/Top 40 Promotion.

« see more Net News