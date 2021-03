Janese

TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion JULIANNA VAUGHN will begin her 9-week maternity leave on MONDAY, MARCH 22nd. MARK JANESE will pinch hit while VAUGHN is out.

JANESE was the Mgr./SOUTHWEST Regional Promotion at COLUMBIA NASHVILLE until his departure last month. He can be reached in his new role here.

