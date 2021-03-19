Exile (Photo: Mark Conner)

Country band EXILE, which signed with ONTOURAGE MANAGEMENT in APRIL 2020 (NET NEWS 8/27/20), plans to digitally re-release four albums via a newly signed deal with multi-media company TIME LIFE. The four albums set to re-release are "The Garage Tapes," "Exile Hits," "Live at the Franklin Theatre" and "People Get Ready." The releases will mark the first time all of the music from these four albums will be available on all digital platforms.

“EXILE is driven by an astounding amount of talent, writing and performing music that appeals to everyone from Rock to Pop to Country music fans,” said TIME LIFE Sr. VP/Live Entertainment MIKE JASON. “We’re thrilled to help deliver their music across digital platforms to all of them.”

"I have been aware of, and highly impressed with, the TIME LIFE brand for many years,” said EXILE's MARLON HARGIS. “It is a real thrill to now be included in their family!

