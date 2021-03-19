Classic Radio Theater Adds Three New Stations

USA RADIO NETWORK’S CLASSIC RADIO THEATER announced TODAY (3/19) the addition of three new stations. WYATT COX’s historical presentation of radio can now be heard on WMIC (660-AM)/SANDUSKY, MI, on SUNDAY mornings, KRVN (880-AM)/LEXINGTON, NE on SATURDAY Mornings, and KGUM (567-AM)/HAGÅTÑA, GU, on WEEKEND mornings.

COX said, “CLASSIC RADIO THEATER continues after five years of syndication to grow, and is now not only heard from coast to coast across AMERICA, but is now heard outside the continental US! It’s a pleasure to give people a dose of history as it really happened, unsanitized and factual."

He added, "While some stations may be pulling away from presentations of Radio’s past, I view it as critical for understanding where we came from and how we got here today. As the late philosopher GEORGE SANTAYANA said over a hundred years ago, Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. Our CLASSIC RADIO THEATER programs are not only great entertainment, but they are set in a background of history that puts all these programs in the context of the times.”

For more information on Classic Radio Theater contact: Wyatt Cox, 775-293-1875 or classicradiotheater@gmail.com

« see more Net News