-
Two Richmond Sports Stations Merging
March 19, 2021 at 12:58 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The format of URBAN ONE Sports WXGI-A-WTPS-A-W258DC-W274PX (ESPN RICHMOND)/RICHMOND, VA will move to the facilities of SUMMITMEDIA Sports WURV-HD2-W291CL (SPORTS 106.1), merging the two stations' local programming on APRIL 1st under a Shared Services Agreement that will have SUMMITMEDIA managing the new combined station, ESPN RICHMOND 106.1 FM. The move was announced on BOB BLACK's "THE SPORTS HUDDLE" this afternoon (3/19).
The programming will include ESPN RADIO, ATLANTA BRAVES baseball, WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM football, and RICHMOND SPIDERS basketball.
The new daytime lineup as of APRIL 1st:
THE SPORTS KING with JAMIE KING 7-8a (ET)
SPORTS PHONEwith BIG AL COLEMAN (from SPORTS 106.1) 8-10
GREENY with MIKE GREENBERG (ESPN RADIO) 10a-noon
BART SCOTT and ALAN HAHN (ESPN RADIO) noon-2p
MAX KELLERMAN (ESPN RADIO) 2-3p
BORDER TO BORDER with MATT JOSEPHS (from WXGI) 3-4
THE SPORTS HUDDLE with BOB BLACK (from WXGI) 4-6p