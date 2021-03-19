Merged

The format of URBAN ONE Sports WXGI-A-WTPS-A-W258DC-W274PX (ESPN RICHMOND)/RICHMOND, VA will move to the facilities of SUMMITMEDIA Sports WURV-HD2-W291CL (SPORTS 106.1), merging the two stations' local programming on APRIL 1st under a Shared Services Agreement that will have SUMMITMEDIA managing the new combined station, ESPN RICHMOND 106.1 FM. The move was announced on BOB BLACK's "THE SPORTS HUDDLE" this afternoon (3/19).

The programming will include ESPN RADIO, ATLANTA BRAVES baseball, WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM football, and RICHMOND SPIDERS basketball.

The new daytime lineup as of APRIL 1st:

THE SPORTS KING with JAMIE KING 7-8a (ET)

SPORTS PHONEwith BIG AL COLEMAN (from SPORTS 106.1) 8-10

GREENY with MIKE GREENBERG (ESPN RADIO) 10a-noon

BART SCOTT and ALAN HAHN (ESPN RADIO) noon-2p

MAX KELLERMAN (ESPN RADIO) 2-3p

BORDER TO BORDER with MATT JOSEPHS (from WXGI) 3-4

THE SPORTS HUDDLE with BOB BLACK (from WXGI) 4-6p

« see more Net News