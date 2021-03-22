-
WKCQ (98 KCQ)/Saginaw, MI Adds Breck Kinsey To Nights
March 22, 2021
MACDONALD BROADCASTING Country WKCQ announced FRIDAY (3/19) the addition of BRECK KINSEY to nights on the station. KINSEY arrives from THUMB BROADCASTING Country WLEW/BAD AXE, MI. She will also continue to pursue her broadcast degree from OAKLAND UNIVERSITY.
PD JASON ADDAMS said, "BRECK is a lifelong KCQ listener, having grown up in the area. Her old school passion and vibrant energy have already made a huge impact on our team."