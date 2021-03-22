Drew Wilson

SOUNDCLOUD has appointed DREW WILSON as Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer, effective APRIL 1st. WILSON will oversee all finance and operations, including workplace and people functions, reporting directly to SOUNDCLOUD CEO MICHAEL WEISSMAN.

WILSON was previously at FIRST LOOK MEDIA, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer overseeing the media company’ operations, sales and distribution, HR, product and engineering, finance, strategic planning and business development.

He also held prior CFO roles at AWESOMENESSTV in LOS ANGELES, RLJ ENERTAINMENT/ACORN TV and divisional CFO and worldwide operations Controller at DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS.

Said WEISSMAN, “I am excited to have DREW join SOUNDCLOUD. He is an entertainment industry leader with an incredibly strong business, operational and financial background, driving media organizations during a time of transformative change. His unique perspective in building business around emerging creative talent alongside his operational and financial skills, makes him the ideal fit for us as we continue to grow and expand our business into a next generation music entertainment company.”

Added WILSON, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join SOUNDCLOUD and to work with MIKE WEISSMAN on expanding the company’s strategic vision and operational effectiveness. SOUNDCLOUD is well-suited to grow and serve its young artist and listener community while taking advantage of new opportunities and changes in the market. SOUNDCLOUD is a dynamic company with great smart innovative people. I look forward to learning more about the company’s operations to help optimize performance and identify opportunities to expand the business."

« see more Net News