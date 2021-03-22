Big Hit Rerands As Hybe

SEOUL-based BIG HIT ENTERTAINMEN, the company behind K-Pop stars BTS, has officially rebranded as HYBE.

BIG HIT made the announcement of the new name, organizational structure and new headquarters in a brand presentation on YOUTUBE on FRIDAY. The rebrand will be finalized at its shareholders’ meeting on MARCH 30th.

BIG HIT MUSIC will maintain its identity as a label under HYBE. BIG HIT's new organizational structure plans to focus on "labels, solutions and platform." The label division will include BIG HIT MUSIC, BELIFT LAB, PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, and HYBE LABELS JAPAN.

The "solution" division includes HYBE THREE SIXTY, HYBE IP, HYBE EDU, SUPERB CORP., HYBE SOLUTIONS JAPAN, and HYBE T&D JAPAN, specialized business units for video content, IP, learning and games, creating secondary and tertiary businesses based on creative output of each label.

The WEVERSE COMPANY will fall under the platform division and will serve as a hub for connecting and expanding all of HYBE’s contents and services.

BIG HIT also unveiled a new office building in YONGSAN, SEOUL

Chief Brand Officer MIN HEE-JIN commented,: “We designed the space such that HQ contains the values of HYBE that aims for connection, expansion and relationships, and the change in space in line with the corporate rebranding can lead to changes in the ways of work and corporate culture. Good space branding has a purpose in creating attitudes. We hope to establish a more creative and efficient working culture in HYBE’s new office space.”

Chairman/CEO BANG SI-HYUK added, “We operate various businesses and understand the area of entertainment in a much wider sense than previously perceived. I felt the need for a change of our name as a symbol of the structure that could connect and expand the current businesses. We define the ‘entertainment lifestyle’ as ‘every experience that is full of infinite imagination and joy from music, increasing happiness and convenience in our everyday life. We will provide this experience to everyone and connect with the world through platforms to build positive relationships. This is a fresh beginning with a new corporate name HYBE along with rebranded space and organizational structure, but the core of what we do remains the same. We will continue to believe in the power of music, innovate industries, share good influence, and change in life.”

« see more Net News