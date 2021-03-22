Chicago's WCKL-HD2 (97.5) Becoming Boost Radio

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION and GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING team up to take GATEWAY's BOOST RADIO brand to three U.S. cities. GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING Christian Pop & Hip Hop BOOST RADIO KXBS (95.5 POP, HIP HOP & HOPE)/ST. LOUIS will be expanding to CHICAGO, PITTSBURGH, and FAYETTEVILLE thanks to a partnership with EMF.

EMF CEO BILL REEVES said, “EMF, parent of K-LOVE and AIR1, will simulcast BOOST on signals in CHIGAGO, PITTSBURGH and FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA." BOOST President SANDI BROWN shared, “Our shared passion is to reach more people for JESUS. We’re excited to team up with EMF to take BOOST beyond ST. LOUIS. This is unchartered territory, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

CHICAGO's BOOST will launch by MARCH 31st on AIR1's WCKL-HD2 (97.5) and on K-LOVE's WCKL-HD3 (97.9). Later this SPRING PITTSBURGH and FAYETTEVILLE will have the BOOST RADIO network on EMF stations.

