Four New Affiliates

THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK is coming to IOWA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE Alternative KIWR (89.7 THE RIVER)/OMAHA. The weekly one hour syndicated show, featuring hot new Alt and Indie music from around the world in a hip food truck format, will air every SUNDAY nights at 5p, starting APRIL 4th.

KIWR PD SOPHIA JOHN said, "I listened to the show and was blown away by DEAP VALLY and THE BLOSSOM. We added THE BLOSSOM because of the show, no lie. I had to cut myself off the DEAP VALLY, I was geaking out like an actual fan of music (imagine that), that sealed the deal for me!!! I'm excited to have something unique, current and just plain BAD ASS!!!"

In addition to KIWR, THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK is adding 3 new online affiliates: CANADA's KD RADIO, UK's PROSPECT RADIO, and WYOMING's COWBOY JOE RADIO.

THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK is currently available at no cost to radio stations. For more information, contact JIM EDWARDS at Jim@newmusicfoodtruck.com or check out out the show demo here.

