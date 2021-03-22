Dick Munro Dies

DICK MUNRO, the former longtime manager of Country WCVL-A and Classic Rocker WIMC/CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN, died WEDNESDAY (3/17) after a battle with Parkinson's Disease at 85, reports the CRAWFORDSVILLE JOURNAL-REVIEW.

MUNRO hosted at WBRX-A/BERWICK, PA and WTAP-A/PARKERSBURG, WV before joining WCVL in 1964. He hosted and served as PD until he partnered with WCVL engineer DARREL FLETCHER to buy WIOK/FALMOUTH, KY in 1984. He sold that station in 1987 and returned to WCVL, where he worked until his retirement.

« see more Net News