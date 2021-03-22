Marsh

CLINT MARSH has departed CLEVELAND-based FUTURI MEDIA, where he had been SVP/Product, for a new opportunity with a technology company in SOUTH BEND, IN. MARSH joined FUTURI in 2016 as Partner Integration Specialist, was promoted to VP/Talent Management in 2019 and promoted again to his most recent role in 2020.

Prior to FUTURI, MARSH was Market Mgr. for FEDERATED MEDIA/SOUTH BEND for more than three years and headed the company’s WARSAW, IN cluster for four years before that. He previously served as PD at FEDERATED's Country WBYT (B100)/SOUTH BEND and as a PD and host for CITADEL and SAGA stations, as well as working for COLUMBIA RECORDS in NASHVILLE.

MARSH posted his news on FACEBOOK, writing, “While I’m very excited about this new opportunity, I will greatly miss the team at FUTURI. It was my privilege to work alongside an amazing group of people for almost five years. I love you all and will miss every one of you. In particular, I want to thank DANIEL ANSTANDIG for giving me this incredible opportunity at FUTURI five years ago. I’ll never forget it and I’ll always be grateful. Onward and upward!”

