Dolly Gets Her Own Comic Book (Photo: Carl Beust / Shutterstock.com)

The queen of Country music, DOLLY PARTON, is getting her own comic book. It's the latest addition to TIDALWAVE COMICS’ “Female Force” series dedicated to inspirational women. The 22-page “Female Force: DOLLY PARTON” will be released on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31st, in print and digital formats.

The announcement comes less than a week after JENI'S SLPENDID ICE CREAMS announced it would be creating a limited edition flavor in her honor (NET NEWS 3/18).

PARTON joins the likes of former U.S. first lady MICHELLE OBAMA, singer CHER, women’s rights campaigner GLORIA STEINEM and nun MOTHER TERESA in having a biographical comic written about her.

Comic writer MICHAEL FRIZELL said in a statement, “Writing about DOLLY was a joy. Her creativity, philanthropy and humanity are legendary.”

TIDALWAVE publisher DARREN G. DAVIS added, “We’ve found a niche with our bio comics. There is a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many have thought. These readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes.”

Earlier this month, the 75-year-old 11 time GRAMMY Award winner shared a video of herself getting the COVID-19 vaccination, rejiggering her hit song “Jolene” with the word “vaccine” as she urged others to do the same. A $1 million donation from the singer, who has sold more than 100 million records since releasing her first album in 1967, helped fund early-stage research by VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE with MODERNA on its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273.

