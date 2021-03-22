Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Olivia Rodrigo Holds Top Spot; Billie Runner Up; Kid Laroi Top 15; Bruno/Anderson Paak, Maroon 5/Megan Top 20

* INTERSCOPE has the top two spots on the Top 40 chart as OLIVIA RODRIGO remains #1 with "drivers license"

* Meanwhile, BILLIE EILISH is in the runner up spot, moving 3*-2* with "Therefore I Am"

* THE KID LAROI goes top 15 with "Without You," up 16*-15* and is up 778 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC surge 25*-16* with "Leave The Door Open," up 2488 spins - and over 5000 in two weeks

* MAROON 5 and MEGAN THEE STALLION also go top 20 with "Beautiful Mistakes," moving 21*-18* with a gain of 1408 spins

* Good spin gains for GLASS ANIMALS, who go 26*-23* with "Heat Waves" at +776 spins

* MASKED WOLF goes 30*-27* with "Astronaut In The Ocean," and is +829 spins (and over 1500 in two weeks)

* JUSTIN BIEBER has the top debut at 34* with "Hold On," up 710 spins

* BEBE REXHA enters at 35* with "Sacrifice," up 585 spins

Rhythmic: Warner Scores Four Of The Top Ten; Cardi B Remains #1; Saweetie/Doja Top 3; Yung Bleu/Drake Top 5; Erica Banks Top 10; Drake Surges

* KOHT/Tucson has been temporarily removed from the panel due to technical issues, which may affected the trending

* CARDI B remains #1 for a second week with "Up" at +184 spins

* SAWEETIE and DOJA CAT go top 3 with "Best Friend," motoring 4*-3* and are +225 spins

* YUNG BLEU goes top 5 with "You're Mines Still," featuring DRAKE, up 6*-5* and +420 spins

* ERICA BANKS and TRAVIS SCOTT go top 10 with "Buss It," moving 11*-8*

* That gives WARNER four of the top ten (actually the top nine) as CJ is #9 with the former chart topper "Whoopty"

* DRAKE soars 18*-11* in his second week with "What's Next," up 1052 spins

* G-EAZY and CHRIS BROWN are top 15 with "Provide," up 16*-13* and is +268 spins

* LIL TJAY is top 15 with "Calling My Phone," featuring 6LACK, up 20*-14* and is +375 spins

* SZA also goes top 15 with "Good Days," up 17*-15*

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC go top 20 here, vaulting 28*-19* with "Leave The Door Open," up 919 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION goes top 20 with "Cry Baby," featuring DABABY

* MORRAY, MOOSKI, and THE KID LAROI's "Without You" debut

Urban: Cardi B Lands Dual #1's; Pop Smoke Top 3; Erica Banks/Travis Scott, Vedo Top 10; Saweetie/Doja, DaBaby, Fat Joe/Khaled Top 15

* CARDI B scores dual chart toppers as she moves to #1 at Urban as well with "Up!," at +655 spins

* POP SMOKE vaults 8*-3* with "What You Know Bout Love," moving into the top 5 and is up 1016 spins

* ERICA BANKS and TRAVIS SCOTT enter the top 10 at Urban as well with "Buss It," rising 11*-9*

* VEDO also goes top 10 with "You Got It," climbing 12*-10*

* SAWEETIE is top 15, rising 17*-13* with "Best Friend," featuring DOJA CAT, up 421 spins

* DABABY also goes top 15 with "Masterpiece," moving 16*-14*

* FAT JOE, DJ KHALED, and AMORPHOUS hits the the top 15 with "Sunshine (The Light)," rising 18*-15* and are +211 spins

* DRAKE soars into the top 20, up 26*-16* with "What's Next" at +1040 spins

* LIL TJAY climbs 24*-19* with "Calling My Phone," featuring 6LACK, and is top 20, at +429 spins

* SZA also hits the top 20 with "Good Days," up 22*-20* and +104 spins

* MOOSKI vaults 40*-25* with "Track Star," up 620 spins

* BLXST enters at 37* with "Overrated" at +168 spins

* SNF.JT and SEVYN STREETER (featuring CHRIS BROWN & A$AP FERG) also debut

Hot AC: Olivia Rodrigo Takes Top Spot; Taylor Top 5; Billie Top 10; Maroon 5/Megan Top 15; Bruno Mars, Bieber Top 20

* OLIVIA RODRIGO joins CARDI B with dual chart toppers as she sees "drivers license" go 2*-1* at Hot AC - as well as holding serve at Top 40

* TAYLOR SWIFT is back in the top 5 with "Willow," up 6*-5* and +185 spins

* BILLIE EILISH goes top 10 with "Therefore I Am," rising 11*-9*

* MAROON 5 and MEGAN THEE STALLION go top 15, up 16*-14* in their third week on the chart with "Beautiful Mistakes," up 619 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC go top 20, with a 23*-18* jump with "Leave The Door Open" at +761 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER is top 20 with "Anyone," up 21*-19*

* ELLE KING & MIRANDA LAMBERT, ANSON SEABRA, and IMAGINE DRAGONS score debuts

Active Rock: Chevelle Holds Top Spot; Foo Fighters Runner Up; Pop Evil Top 5; Corey Taylor Top 10

* CHEVELLE holds the top spot with "Self destructor" for a 2nd week

* FOO FIGHTERS move into the runner up spot, climbing 4*-2* with "Waiting On A War" at +112 spins

* POP EVIL go top 5 with "Breathe Again," up 6*-5*

* SEETHER surge 9*-6* with "Bruised And Bloated," up 130 spins

* COREY TAYLOR is top 10 with "Samantha's Gone," climbing 11*-10*

* DEFTONES hit the top 15 with "Ceremony," up 16*-15*

* DIRTY HONEY surge 32*-23* with "California Dreamin'," rising 168 spins

* BADFLOWER soar 39*-29* with "F The World," up 131 spins

* ATREYU debut at 30* with "Warrior," featuring TRAVIS BARKER, up 121 spins

* RISE AGAINST are back with a debut at 36* with "Nowhere Generation" with 202 spins

Alternative: Glass Animals Hold Top Spot; KennyHoopla/Travis Barker Top 10; Imagine Dragons Soar; The Band Camino Debut

* GLASS ANIMALS hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Heat Waves," up another 88 spins

* Inside the top 10, WEEZER (8*-7*) and THE KID LAROI (10*-8*) score spin gains of 102 and 103 respectively

* KENNYHOOPLA and TRAVIS BARKER go top 10 with "Estella," up 11*-10*

* IMAGINE DRAGONS vault 26*-14* with "Follow You," surging 852 spins

* GIRL IN RED leaps 31*-24* with "Serotonin," up 322 spins

* THE BAND CAMINO debut at 29* with "1 Last Cigarette," up 380 spins

* THE STRUMBELLAS and CHEVELLE also debut

Triple A: Cannons Take Top Spot; Lord Huron Top 10; Kaleo, Zach Bryan Top 15; Sara Keys, Passenger Top 20

* CANNONS take over the top spot with "Fire For You," moving 2*-1*

* LORD HURON goes top 10 with a 13*-8* move with "Not Dead Yet" at a +80 spins

* KALEO is top 15, going 21*-13* with "Break My Baby," up 54 spins

* ZACH BRYAN goes top 15 as well with "Heading South"

* SARA KEYS goes top 20 with "Remember That Night?" up 22*-18* and is +44 spins

* PASSENGER are also top 20 with "Sword From The Stone," up 26*-19* and are +38 spins

* THE STRUMBELLAS and CHET FAKER debut

