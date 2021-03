Thompson

SALEM News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER)/CHICAGO has promoted weekend "THE LIBERTY HOUR" host SHAUN THOMPSON to host of the 5-7p (CT) weekday afternoon show, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

THOMPSON, who joined THE ANSWER in 2016, replaces STEVE CORTES, who has exited to pursue a television project.

« see more Net News