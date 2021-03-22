Starring Bailee Madison And Kevin Quinn

NETFLIX's faith-based musical, "A Week Away" releases FRIDAY, MARCH 26th, and if you're a CCM fan you'll love the songs.

The soundtrack features classic hits like AMY GRANT's "Baby, Baby" (1991), STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN's "The Great Adventure" (1992) and "Dive" (1999), MICHAEL W. SMITH's "Place in This World" (1990), and AUDIO ADRENALINE's "Big House" (1993). Listen for an interesting mashup of RICH MULLINS' "Awesome God" (1988) and FOR KING & COUNTRY's "God Only Knows" (2018). Also, watch for AMY GRANT appearing as a camp counselor and STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN as a life guard.

The digital songs are already available through CAPITAL/CMG and you can stream them here. Learn more about the plot and the actor's here.

« see more Net News