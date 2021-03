JOY-FM St. Louis Gives Away 20K

GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian KLJY (99.1 JOY-FM)/ST. LOUIS celebrated 20 years on the air by giving away $20,000. $10,000 blessed a local family and $10,000 went to a ST. LOUIS non-profit CHRISTIAN ministry.

