NRB's 2021 Station of the Year

FIRST DALLAS MEDIA INC. Contemporary Christian KCBI (90.9 ENCOURAGING MUSIC ... WORDS OF HOPE)/DALLAS wins the 2021 NATIONAL RELIGIOUS BROADCASTER's Station of the Year Award. KCBI will be honored in person at the NRB Convention JUNE 21-24 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in GRAPEVINE, TX. See all of NRB's award winners here.

