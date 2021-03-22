Betting On Sports Radio

ENTERCOM has flipped Dance WCFS-HD2 (B96 DANCE)/CHICAGO to Sports using its CBS SPORTS RADIO and BETQL AUDIO NETWORK programming as THE BET 105.9 FM-HD2. The channel will air two BETQL shows, "BETQL DAILY" (9a-noon (CT)) and "YOU BETTER YOU BET" (3-7p (CT)) along with the CBS SPORTS RADIO lineup. No local programming will be included at launch.

“Since legalization in 2019, sports betting has exploded in the state of Illinois and we’re delighted to enter the arena of this rapidly growing landscape to deliver insightful content to our listeners with the launch of this new station,” said ENTERCOM CHICAGO Regional Pres./Market Mgr. RACHEL WILLIAMSON. “The station will serve as the home for several favorites from the BETQL AUDIO NETWORK and CBS SPORTS RADIO Network, giving listeners a wide array of expert analysis.”

ENTERCOM previously installed a similar format on KCBS-HD3/LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 1/25).

